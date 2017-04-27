Some of the most famous stars in Hollywood have spent time behind bars.

This October will mark the 13-year anniversary of Martha Stewart entering prison. Stewart started her five-month prison sentence on Oct. 8, 2004 at The Federal Prison Camp, Alderson in West Virginia. After five months behind bars, Martha then had to serve five months of house arrest.

Lindsay Lohan is another major celeb who has spent time behind bars, and this November will be the 10-year anniversary of her first trip to jail.