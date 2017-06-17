The Grammy winner famously revealed that she was pregnant with two back in early February with an Instagram post that nearly broke the internet (no, really).

Queen Bey posted a photo of herself dressed in lingerie and surrounded by flowers and penned the following statement on behalf of her family:

"We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters."

Shortly thereafter, Bey's mom Tina Knowles Lawson took to Instagram to express her excitement over her future grandchildren.

"Wow I don't have the keep the secret anymore. I am sooo happy God is so good twin blessings."

Yoncé has made no secret of the fact that she and Jay have not only relished in raising Blue Ivy Carter, but have wanted to grow their family for years now.

In a recent interview with Elle, the songstress opened up about motherhood and how much it's impacted her life.

"I just want my child to be happy and healthy and have the opportunity to realize her dreams," she shared.