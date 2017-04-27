Us too, Chris Pratt, us too.
The actor took to Twitter Thursday to reminisce about his time on the show that made him famous, Parks and Recreation.
Pratt played the hilarious Andy Dwyer on the NBC sitcom. The show ended its seven-season run in 2015.
"I loved playing Andy so much. I miss my ParksnRec family. Here's a scene that was tooo long to make the episode...." Pratt wrote, linking to a video showing up a deleted scene from season six, in which his character performs an acoustic, impromptu, Tenacious D-like song about the 1995 Jean Claude Van Damme movie Sudden Death at what appears to be a children's birthday party.
"This is the story of Sudden Death, starring Jean-Claude Van Damme / An awesome movie about karate and hockey starring Jean-Claude Van Damme," he sings.
"It might be for some of the older kids," he says later. "It's an awesome movie. I didn't make it up. It's loosely based on a true story but it's also based on a movie."
These days, Pratt is known for his beefy roles in Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy. He will reprise his parts in sequels for both films. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is set for release on May 5, while the follow-up to Jurassic World is due to hit theaters in 2018.
