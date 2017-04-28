2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards Announce Generation Award Winner

Not only is MTV changing up its annual Movie Awards by adding TV, the network is also changing the way it goes about giving the Generation Award.

Typically, an individual actor would receive the award, but this year the Fast & Furious franchise will be the recipient! Star and producer Vin Diesel will accept the award on behalf of record-breaking franchise, alongside his co-stars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson and Jordana Brewster. Additionally, J Balvin, Camila Cabello and Pitbull will take to the stage to perform their hit single "Hey Ma," which is featured in The Fate of the Furious.

Hosted by comedian Adam Devine, the telecast will air live on Sunday, May 7, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.