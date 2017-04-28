2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards Announce Generation Award Winner

MTV Movie &amp;amp; TV Awards

Courtesy of MTV

Not only is MTV changing up its annual Movie Awards by adding TV, the network is also changing the way it goes about giving the Generation Award.

Typically, an individual actor would receive the award, but this year the Fast & Furious franchise will be the recipient! Star and producer Vin Diesel will accept the award on behalf of record-breaking franchise, alongside his co-stars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson and Jordana Brewster. Additionally, J Balvin, Camila Cabello and Pitbull will take to the stage to perform their hit single "Hey Ma," which is featured in The Fate of the Furious.

Hosted by comedian Adam Devine, the telecast will air live on Sunday, May 7, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Photos

MTV Movie Awards 2016 Red Carpet Arrivals

Vin Diesel, Fast and Furious 6

Universal

MTV announced the nominees for this year's revamped show earlier this month.

Get Out leads the pack with six nominations: Movie of the Year, Best Villain, Best Fight Against the System, Best Actor in a Movie, Next Generation and Best Duo. Beauty and the Beast and Stranger Things received four nominations apiece, while Atlanta, Game of Thrones, Hidden Figures, Logan, Moonlight and This Is Us received three nominations apiece.

Fan-favorite categories have been blended to include nominees from film, streaming series and television. New categories include Show of the Year, Best Host, Best Reality Competition, Tearjerker, Next Generation, Best American Story and Best Fight Against the System (a revamped Best Fight).

MTV also replaced the former Best Actor and Best Actress categories with non-gendered categories for movies and television.

