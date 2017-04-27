We certainly didn't see this coming!
Nicky Jam took the stage at the 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards Thursday night and performed "El Ganador" where he says in Spanish, "Now I'm making movies with Vin Diesel." That's when the xXx star appeared on stage, but that wasn't the biggest surprise. Then we noticed that he had a mic in his hand and before we knew it, we were watching Vin rap.
The actor, who wore a gray tank-top and white jeans, was met with screaming fans in awe of the moment.
And when the performance came to an end, the crowd couldn't help but get on their feet in applause.
¿Qué te pareció la sorpresa de la noche? @vindiesel en #Billboards2017 ?????? ¡y faltan más! pic.twitter.com/ZmdO7Xabmu— Telemundo (@Telemundo) April 28, 2017
Maybe we should've seen this coming because there were hints.
In January, we interviewed Nicky and of course, we asked about his bromance with Vin. The "Hasta el Amanecer" singer starred in Vin's xXx: Return of Xander Cage last year and ever since then the two have been inseparable from music video sets to family vacations. What was next? A song collaboration.
"This last week we began to record a song. The thing is that Vin wants to do Spanish music. He loves Spanish music. We just did a hook this past week and it was very simple. I think people will love it," Nicky revealed.
Now, we've got one question: When's that single dropping, Vin?
(E! and Telemundo are part of the NBCUniversal family)