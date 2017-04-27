We certainly didn't see this coming!

Nicky Jam took the stage at the 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards Thursday night and performed "El Ganador" where he says in Spanish, "Now I'm making movies with Vin Diesel." That's when the xXx star appeared on stage, but that wasn't the biggest surprise. Then we noticed that he had a mic in his hand and before we knew it, we were watching Vin rap.

The actor, who wore a gray tank-top and white jeans, was met with screaming fans in awe of the moment.

And when the performance came to an end, the crowd couldn't help but get on their feet in applause.