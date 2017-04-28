Which Character From The Arrangement Are You? Take Our Personality Quiz to Find Out!

by Gabi Duncan |

It's test time!

Even though the juicy characters on E!'s hit scripted series The Arrangement all have Hollywood drama in common, their personalities couldn't be further apart.

Kyle West's (Josh Henderson) cool confidence is the exact opposite of Terence Anderson's (Michael Vartan) calculated and dominant demeanor, while Megan Morrison's (Christine Evangelista) down-to-earth, adventurous nature isn't quite on par with Deann Anderson's (Lexa Doig) intense drive and intimidation factor.

So, whose persona matches yours the best? Take the quiz above to find out!

Watch a brand-new episode of The Arrangement Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!

