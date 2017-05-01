And they say fashion is fickle…
It's only been one year since Amy Schumer called the Met Gala a form of "punishment," but she's back at it again, this time dressed in a floral-embellished gown.
At the 2016 Met Gala, Schumer made her big debut in a sexy Alexander Wang gown and joked on Instagram that she felt uncomfortable throughout the big bash.
But during an interview with Howard Stern months later, the comedian confessed that the entire evening "felt like a punishment" rather than a privilege.
"It's people doing an impression of having a conversation…I don't like the farce," she explained to the radio host before adding, "We're dressed up like a bunch of f--king a--holes."
And to make matters worse, Schumer waxed on about her utter lack of interest for fashion altogether.
"I have no interest in fashion. I don't care. I left earlier than I should have been allowed…I got to meet Beyoncé and she was like, ‘Is this your first Met Gala?' And I was like, ‘It's my last!'"
Ah, how untrue that was…
But fret not you fashion foes, Schumer isn't the only celebrity to speak out about not enjoying herself at the event.
In fact, years before the Snatched star dissed the Vogue-hosted event, Gwyneth Paltrow got candid about her experience walking the famous steps at the Met.
"It was so un-fun," she explained to USA Today. "It was boiling. It was too crowded. I did not enjoy it at all."
And in a subsequent chat with Aussie radio show hosts Kyle and Jackie O., the Oscar winner further dished, "It sucked. It seems like the it's the best thing in the world, you always think, ‘Oh my god, it's going to be so glamorous and amazing and you're going to see all of these people' and then you get there and it's so hot and it's so crowded and everyone's pushing you.'"
Looks like Paltrow and Schumer have more in common than they may realize…
