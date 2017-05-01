Never say never…
Just a few short years after dissing fashion's biggest event of the year, Gwyneth Paltrow has shown up on the famous steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in head-to-toe couture for the 2017 Met Gala.
The Oscar winner had previously shaded the Anna Wintour-hosted fête and claimed that she would rather do, well, just about anything than rub shoulders with fashion's elite.
"I'm never going again," she told USA Today back in 2013. "It was so un-fun. It was boiling. It was too crowded. I did not enjoy it at all." Well then, tell us how you really feel!
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
At the time, Paltrow had just decompressed after a night out on the town with some of her best friends—Beyoncé, Cameron Diaz and Stella McCartney…to name a few—while dressed in a stunning Valentino gown.
But the mother-of-two's war of words against the event didn't quite end there.
During a later interview with Australian radio show hosts Kyle and Jackie O., Paltrow added, "It sucked. It seems like the it's the best thing in the world, you always think, ‘Oh my god, it's going to be so glamorous and amazing and you're going to see all of these people' and then you get there and it's so hot and it's so crowded and everyone's pushing you.'"
Yikes, here's hoping the actress has a better time at this year's Met Gala and spills the deets in her next sit-down.
