Never say never…

Just a few short years after dissing fashion's biggest event of the year, Gwyneth Paltrow has shown up on the famous steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in head-to-toe couture for the 2017 Met Gala.

The Oscar winner had previously shaded the Anna Wintour-hosted fête and claimed that she would rather do, well, just about anything than rub shoulders with fashion's elite.

"I'm never going again," she told USA Today back in 2013. "It was so un-fun. It was boiling. It was too crowded. I did not enjoy it at all." Well then, tell us how you really feel!