HGTV star Nicole Curtis and Shane Maguire's Custody Battle Gets Uglier

Maguire, co-owner of gold-buying stores, lives in Minnesota. He filed a paternity suit in Michigan, where Curtis lives, in late 2015, and won joint custody and parenting time.

He states in his current filing that he was granted visitation time with Harper and that he and Curtis have been preparing parenting time schedules, to which they must adhere by court order. He says that she has denied him some of his "court-ordered parenting time" by not letting the child fly to Minnesota to see him at times. The papers state the last time Harper visited his dad's home was in February.

"[Curtis] continues to claim that Harper is sick and therefore unable to fly, something she has done since the onset of this case in order to avoid taking Harper to his father pursuant to this court's orders," the filing states. "If [Curtis] did not want a young child to be on an airplane, she should not have moved from Minnesota to Michigan just days after the birth of Harper."

He said that in February, Curtis sent him a text saying that Harper is "still sick and his schedule is off as you didn't care to keep him close to his home time zone" and that "it is NOT best for him to be on a plane when he doesn't need to be."

"You can easily pop on a plane today, tomorrow or any day you choose to come play with him—YOU DON'T—YOU NEVER HAVE," the text allegedly stated. "Instead, you insist that a sick baby gets uprooted for your convenience. He shouldn't have to fly to see you."