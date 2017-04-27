This weekend marks the 20th anniversary of Ellen DeGeneres publicly coming out, so given the big milestone she's reflecting on her choice and how it affected her career, then and now.

"I was doing just fine. The show was a success, my career was a success and there was no real reason for me to do it other than I did some work on myself, some deep soul-searching, and realized I was really carrying around a lot of shame," she told the AP via JustJared. "No matter how many times I tried to rationalize that I didn't need anyone to know, I knew that it was a secret. And I knew that there was a possibility that people would hate me for the simple fact that no matter how much they loved my comedy or my show, but they might hate me if they knew I was gay."