Second Wives Club's Shawna Craig Explains Why Husband Lorenzo Lamas Has "Financial Problems"

Shawna Craig's marriage isn't without its fair share of challenges.

In this sneak peek from Thursday's series premiere of Second Wives Club, the actress and model gives an introduction into her life with her husband, actor Lorenzo Lamas.

"He's an amazing father, but he has quite the history," she says. "He's been married five times, including me. He's got six kids he's got to take care of and because of the divorces he's got financial problems."

But despite all of Lorenzo's "baggage," the couple's relationship has endured.

"Lorenzo has a lot of baggage, like 30 years of baggage," Shawna explains. "That's more years than I've been alive, but somehow our love seems to surpass that all."

Get to know Shawna and Lorenzo in the clip above!

Second Wives Club premieres Thursday, May 4 at 9 p.m., only on E!

