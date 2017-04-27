OneRepublic has been virtually absent over the last few months, and now fans know why.

Ryan Tedder, the frontman of the band, penned an open letter to his fans on Facebook explaining OneRepublic's disappearance. It turns out Tedder was on the "verge of a nervous breakdown." In the extremely candid letter, Tedder addressed his exhaustion—mental and physical—and how it ultimately caused him to crack.

"We've been a band now for 10 years as of January, and in that time we have gone nonstop... album, tour, album, tour etc... on Native we toured 2 1/2 years... 50+ countries and 225 dates. We went straight from that into finishing 'Oh My My', our longest (and most difficult to finish), and straight from that into promo for 'Wherever I Go' in April 2016.