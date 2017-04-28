This Saturday, Kate Middleton and Prince William will have been married for six years. And they're still going strong!

The two have experienced many milestones over the years, mainly becoming parents—twice!

They have also traveled abroad, met world leaders and celebrities and found their permanent home.

Check out all the "firsts" the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have experienced since their royal wedding on April 29, 2011.

May 2011—Royal Honeymoon: Kate and William take their first vacation as a royal couple in The Seychelles.