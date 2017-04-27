Chris Soules Hires New, High-Powered Legal Team After Fatal Car Crash

"We'll have to see how this plays out, but at this time, Chris is not thinking about rehab. He's not an alcoholic. He had open containers in his car, not in his belly," the insider told us. "All these farmers drive around with open containers. He had a DUI over a decade ago. Just because it was late at night does not mean he was drinking. Considering the charge was leaving the scene-there is no reason for him to consider rehab. It was a tragic accident, but it was an accident."

Meanwhile, Soules' spokesperson released a statement to E! News on his behalf shortly after the accident on Tuesday, which read: "Chris Soules was involved in an accident Monday evening (April 24) in a rural part of Iowa near his home. He was devastated to learn that Kenneth Mosher, the other person in the accident, passed away. His thoughts and prayers and with Mr. Mosher's family."