Chris Soules Hires New, High-Powered Legal Team After Fatal Car Crash

Chris Soules just made a big move following his fatal car accident earlier this week.
E! News can confirm the former Bachelor star has hired a new, high-powered legal team out of Des Moines to represent him as he faces criminal charges for leaving the scene of an accident in which one man, Kenneth Mosher, was killed.
The team from the Parrish Kruidenier firm consists of attorneys Alfredo Parrish, Brandon Brown and Gina Messamer. The firm is known for handling both civil and criminal law, specializing in wrongful death and criminal defense.
The attorneys said in a statement they "are confident that once all the evidence is made public, it will show Soules acted reasonably and did everything in his power to provide aid to Mr. Mosher."
"Everyone in this close-knit farming community is mourning Mr. Mosher's passing," the statement said. "Soules offers his sincere condolences to the Mosher family."
New revelations were recently made regarding the accident.
On Wednesday, E! News obtained a recording of the 911 call Soules made following the accident in which he not only stated his name and admitted to hitting Mosher on the tractor, he also revealed Mosher had stopped breathing.
E! News has also confirmed a multitude of traffic violations over the course of 14 years (from 1998 to 2012), including five speeding violations as well as the unlawful use of a driver's license and two violations of a minor in possession of alcohol.
In 2006, Soules also pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated, which could affect his investigation if authorities are able to determine whether he was under the influence of alcohol during Monday's accident.
While the ongoing investigation has not determined whether or not Soules was under the influence during the car crash, the Iowa State Patrol told E! News Soules' blood-alcohol level at the time of the accident may be hard to determine considering his blood was taken five hours later. However, open containers were found at the scene of the accident.
A source from Soules' management team told E! News that having open containers in his car didn't mean he was drinking nor does it mean he should be thinking about rehab.
"We'll have to see how this plays out, but at this time, Chris is not thinking about rehab. He's not an alcoholic. He had open containers in his car, not in his belly," the insider told us. "All these farmers drive around with open containers. He had a DUI over a decade ago. Just because it was late at night does not mean he was drinking. Considering the charge was leaving the scene-there is no reason for him to consider rehab. It was a tragic accident, but it was an accident."
Meanwhile, Soules' spokesperson released a statement to E! News on his behalf shortly after the accident on Tuesday, which read: "Chris Soules was involved in an accident Monday evening (April 24) in a rural part of Iowa near his home. He was devastated to learn that Kenneth Mosher, the other person in the accident, passed away. His thoughts and prayers and with Mr. Mosher's family."
As of Wednesday, Soules appeared to take a hiatus from social media in light of the incident, deleting both his Instagram and Twitter accounts.