Amber Heard might have found romance in Australia, but she still feels a hole in her heart where her dog should be.

The actress posted a photo on Instagram of her carrying her beloved dog and captioned it, "Missing my baby." Heard is busy filming in the land Down Under and has been spotted hanging out with new flame Elon Musk, but unfortunately she couldn't bring her dog with her. As fans might recall, she and now-ex Johnny Depp got into legal hot water after smuggling their beloved animals into the country.

The Magic Mike XXL actress pleaded guilty in April 2016 to providing a false immigration document when she entered Australia last year with her pet Yorkshire terriers, Pistol and Boo. Heard, who appeared in court alongside Depp at the time, avoided a possible 10-year prison sentence and a fine of nearly $100,000.