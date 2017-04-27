Amber Heard might have found romance in Australia, but she still feels a hole in her heart where her dog should be.
The actress posted a photo on Instagram of her carrying her beloved dog and captioned it, "Missing my baby." Heard is busy filming in the land Down Under and has been spotted hanging out with new flame Elon Musk, but unfortunately she couldn't bring her dog with her. As fans might recall, she and now-ex Johnny Depp got into legal hot water after smuggling their beloved animals into the country.
The Magic Mike XXL actress pleaded guilty in April 2016 to providing a false immigration document when she entered Australia last year with her pet Yorkshire terriers, Pistol and Boo. Heard, who appeared in court alongside Depp at the time, avoided a possible 10-year prison sentence and a fine of nearly $100,000.
Depp and Heard's "War on Terrier" came to an end after they issued an incredibly awkward apology video to the Queensland court. "I am truly sorry that Pistol and Boo were not declared," Heard said. "Protecting Australia is important." Depp ended the 42-second PSA by reminding people to "declare everything when you enter Australia. Thanks."
Heard previously vowed to "avoid" Australia as soon as the War on Terrier began. "I have a feeling we're going to avoid the land Down Under from now on, just as much as we can, thanks to certain politicians there," said Heard on Australia's Sunrise show. In a jab aimed at Australia's Agriculture Minister, she added, "I don't know, I guess everyone tries to go for their 15 minutes, including some government officials."
The Sunrise co-hosts made it clear after the show they didn't appreciate Heard's comments. "That's a bit disappointing," Samantha Armytage said after the interview. "She should be more respectful of our quarantine laws."
David Koch agreed with Armytage, saying, "Hollywood types. They think they're a bit above the law."
Apparently Heard is done avoiding it.