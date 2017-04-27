We know Chris Pratt is talented.
From his role in Guardians of the Galaxy to Jurassic World, his ability to perfectly depict press tours on social media and adorably gush about his wife Anna Faris without making us want to vomit, he can pretty much do it all. But we didn't expect this...
The actor stopped by BBC Radio 1 this week where he was given the challenge of prank phone calling an exotic pet shop to find out how to take care of a baby Groot.
However, while most of us might take that as challenge enough, it wasn't his only task at hand. BBC Radio 1 also asked him to start every new sentence with each letter of the alphabet, from A to Z.
Pratt dialed the phone and jumped on with an employee of the exotic pet shop, shocking us all with what he did next...
Not only did he take on the alphabetical challenge in the midst of the prank phone call, he did it all in an elderly British accent, never cracking...not even once!
Even when he asked, "Zoologically speaking, would you say it's accurate for the stick bug to say, 'I am Groot?'" Pratt didn't even bust a smile.
To put that in perspective, he got through a nearly four-minute prank phone call, in a British accent, talking about a stick bug baby Groot without laughing.
How...how do you do it, Chris Pratt?!