We know Chris Pratt is talented.

From his role in Guardians of the Galaxy to Jurassic World, his ability to perfectly depict press tours on social media and adorably gush about his wife Anna Faris without making us want to vomit, he can pretty much do it all. But we didn't expect this...

The actor stopped by BBC Radio 1 this week where he was given the challenge of prank phone calling an exotic pet shop to find out how to take care of a baby Groot.