Billboard Latin Music Awards 2017: Complete List of Winners

What a night to remember!

The Billboard Latin Music Awards were filled with lots of incredible performances, unforgettable moments and some big winners. They promised a great show, and they didn't disappoint. From Jennifer Lopezto Nicky Jamto J Balvin, Billboard recognized many longtime and new artists for their exceptional work over the past year.

Shakira and Jam led this year's list of finalists, and each had nine nominations. The "23" singer was even nominated twice in the same category. The show also gave Lopez Telemundo's prestigious Star Award.

So if you're wondering who took home the coveted glass statues, you'll have to read below to find out...

Nicky Jam, 2017 Latin Billboard Awards

OVERALL ARTISTS CATEGORIES

Artist of the Year: Juan Gabriel

Artist of the Year, New: CNCO

Tour of the Year: Marc Anthony

Social Artist of the Year: Jennifer Lopez

Crossover Artist of the Year: Justin Bieber

SONGS CATEGORIES

Hot Latin Song of the Year: Nicky Jam, "Hasta El Amanecer"

Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event: Enrique Iglesias featuring Wisin, "Duele El Corazon"

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male: Nicky Jam

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female: Shakira

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: Banda Sinaloense MS De Sergio Lizarraga

Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year: Sony Music

Latin Hot Latin Songs Imprint of the Year: Sony Music

Latin Airplay Song of the Year: Enrique Iglesias featuring Wisin, "Duele el Corazon"

Airplay Label of the Year: Sony Music

Latin Airplay Imprint of the Year: Sony Music

Latin Digital Song of the Year: Nicky Jam, "Hasta El Amanecer"

Streaming Song of the Year: Nicky Jam, "Hasta El Amanecer"

Albums Categories Top Latin Album of the Year: Juan Gabriel, Los Duo 2

Latin Compilation Album of the Year: Various, Las Bandas Romanticas de America 2016

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male: Juan Gabriel

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female: Selena

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho

Top Latin Albums Label of the Year: Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Top Latin Albums Imprint of the Year: Fonovisa

Latin Pop Categories Latin Pop Song of the Year: Enrique Iglesias featuring Wisin, "Duele el Corazon"

Latin Pop Songs Artist of the Year, Solo: Enrique Iglesias

Latin Pop Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: CNCO

Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year: Sony Music Latin

Latin Pop Airplay Imprint of the Year: Sony Music Latin

Latin Pop Album of the Year: Juan Gabriel, Los Duo 2 Latin

Pop Albums Artist of the Year, Solo: Juan Gabriel

Latin Pop Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: CNCO

Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year: Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Latin Pop Albums Imprint of the Year: Fonovisa

 

TROPICAL CATEGORIES

Tropical Song of the Year: Deorro featuring Pitbull & Elvis Crespo, "Bailar"

Tropical Songs Artist of the Year, Solo: Prince Royce

Tropical Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: Gente de Zona

Tropical Songs Airplay Label of the Year: Sony Music Latin

Tropical Songs Airplay Imprint of the Year: Sony Music Latin

Tropical Album of the Year: Gente de Zona, Visualizate

Tropical Albums Artist of the Year, Solo: Marc Anthony

Tropical Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: Gente de Zona

Tropical Albums Label of the Year: Sony Music Latin

Tropical Albums Imprint of the Year: Sony Music Latin

REGIONAL MEXICAN CATEGORIES

Regional Mexican Song of the Year: Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizarraga, "Solo Con Verte"

Regional Mexican Songs Artist of the Year, Solo: Gerardo Ortiz

Regional Mexican Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizarraga 

Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year: Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Regional Mexican Airplay Imprint of the Year: Fonovisa

Regional Mexican Album of the Year: Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho, Recuerden Mi Estilo

Regional Mexican Albums Artist of the Year, Solo: Joan Sebastian

Regional Mexican Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho

Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year: Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Regional Mexican Albums Imprint of the Year: Fonovisa

Nicky Jam, 2017 Latin Billboard Awards, Winners

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

LATIN RHYTHM CATEGORIES

Latin Rhythm Song of the Year: Nicky Jam, "Hasta El Amanecer"

Latin Rhythm Songs Artist of the Year, Solo: Nicky Jam

Latin Rhythm Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: Zion & Lennox

Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year: Sony Music Latin

Latin Rhythm Airplay Imprint of the Year: Sony Music Latin

Latin Rhythm Album of the Year: J Balvin, Energia

Latin Rhythm Albums Artist of the Year, Solo: J Balvin

Latin Rhythm Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: Zion & Lennox

Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year: Sony Music Latin

Latin Rhythm Albums Imprint of the Year: Capitol Latin

WRITERS/PRODUCERS/PUBLISHERS CATEGORIES

Songwriter of the Year: Horacio Palencia Cisneros

Publisher of the Year: DEL World Songs, ASCAP

Publishing Corporation of the Year: Sony/ATV

Music Producer of the Year: Saga Whiteblack

Congratulations to all who went home winners tonight and the 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards!

