Taylor Swift 's "Blank Space" may not have actually been calling out Starbucks lovers, but we are!

Yes, we're talking to you, girl in the blue, who ordered a skinny vanilla latte with coconut milk this morning. And you, guy over there, who finally snuck in a Unicorn Frappucino to cool off yesterday after work. And you, dad with two kids, ordering three hot chocolates (one for yourself) ahead of the movie last night...Starbucks has a major surprise for all of you!

The coffee company announced it will be opening its biggest store in the United States come 2019, a four-story "Reserve Roastery" (as it's been titled) in Chicago.

Here's everything we know so far: