Taylor Swift 's "Blank Space" may not have actually been calling out Starbucks lovers, but we are!
Yes, we're talking to you, girl in the blue, who ordered a skinny vanilla latte with coconut milk this morning. And you, guy over there, who finally snuck in a Unicorn Frappucino to cool off yesterday after work. And you, dad with two kids, ordering three hot chocolates (one for yourself) ahead of the movie last night...Starbucks has a major surprise for all of you!
The coffee company announced it will be opening its biggest store in the United States come 2019, a four-story "Reserve Roastery" (as it's been titled) in Chicago.
Here's everything we know so far:
It's Not the First: In fact, we can get a hint about what the store will look like thanks to the original that already exists in Seattle. Another one is expected to open in New York City in 2018 and more to come in Shanghai, Milan and Tokyo from 2017 through 2018.
But It Will Be the Largest: The four-story, 43,000-foot space will take over the Crate & Barrel location that currently exists on the corner of Michigan Ave. and Erie Street in the midst of the Windy City's Magnificent Mile.
There Will Be a "Theatrical" Element: Not only will the store offer interactive tours of the grounds as well as a behind-the-scenes look at making the coffee from start to finish, it will also offer education about brewing methods and unusual and innovate brews and coffees for experiential purposes—all of which is catered to attracting a younger crowd.
"It will be a fully sensorial coffee environment dedicated to roasting, brewing and packaging its rare, small-batch Starbucks Reserve coffees from around the world," the Starbucks statement revealed. The store will also be "designed to bring coffee craft to life by offering multiple brewing methods, specialty Reserve beverages and mixology."
And Pizza: In extension of its collaboration with Italian baker Rocco Princi, the Starbucks Reserve Roastery will include fresh baking on-site, which means pizza!!! "Princi's handcrafted food pairs perfectly with Reserve coffee," the company said in a statement.
Essentially, it's going to be like Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory for adults who love coffee...and we can't wait!
