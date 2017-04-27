It's a Bravo mash-up for The Real Housewives of New York City and Million Dollar Listing New York. The network announced Bethenny and Fredrik Property Project (working title), a new series following Bethenny Frankel of RHONY and Fredrik Eklund from MDL NY.

In the new show, which features Bethenny and Fredrik as executive producers, the two will tackle the "the ups and downs of scouting, buying and designing multimillion-dollar properties." According to Bravo, the show will give viewers a new glimpse at Bethenny and Fredrik that fans have never seen as they take big gambles with property flips in hopes of big payoffs. Fredrik has appeared on RHONY with Bethenny and helped sell her apartment.