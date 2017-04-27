Jason Kempin/Mike Pont/Getty Images
Jason Kempin/Mike Pont/Getty Images
It's a Bravo mash-up for The Real Housewives of New York City and Million Dollar Listing New York. The network announced Bethenny and Fredrik Property Project (working title), a new series following Bethenny Frankel of RHONY and Fredrik Eklund from MDL NY.
In the new show, which features Bethenny and Fredrik as executive producers, the two will tackle the "the ups and downs of scouting, buying and designing multimillion-dollar properties." According to Bravo, the show will give viewers a new glimpse at Bethenny and Fredrik that fans have never seen as they take big gambles with property flips in hopes of big payoffs. Fredrik has appeared on RHONY with Bethenny and helped sell her apartment.
This isn't the only new show Bravo has in the works either. In addition to confirming new seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Shahs of Sunset, The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Flipping Out, Don't Be Tardy, Married to Medicine, Below Deck, Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, The Real Housewives of Dallas, Inside the Actor's Studio, Summer House and Vanderpump Rules, Bravo has ordered another MDL NY spinoff, a new Southern Charm and more new projects.
Sell it Like Serhant will follow MDL NY's Ryan Serhant answering the calls of sales reps who are in desperate need for his selling expertise. Relationshep follows Southern Charm's Shep Rose as he travels looking for love. Southern Charm New Orleans is exactly what it sounds like, while Love Italian Style follows relationship expert Diann Valentine and five bachelorettes in Italy looking for love. The final new project, A Night With My Ex, asks the question: "What would you do if you had the chance to spend an entire night with your ex?" Participants, ex-couples, will be brought together for one night in a camera-rigged apartment. No crew, just them.
"Our fans look to us for a very unique brand of top quality unscripted content they simply cannot get anywhere else," Jerry Leo, executive vice president of program strategy, lifestyle networks and production at Bravo, said in a statement. "With many established franchises showing strong ratings growth, we're able to explore new frontiers, and we believe these new series are really going to resonate with our audience."
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)