Happy birthday, Channing Tatum!

The Magic Mike star celebrated his 37th birthday Wednesday by going bowling with wife Jenna Dewan Tatum and their 3-year-old daughter Everly Tatum. The actress and host of NBC's new show World of Dance posted a slew of images from their family night out on social media.

The cutest moment came courtesy of Everly. Jenna posted on Instagram a photo of a cake decorated with dark blue frosting and M&Ms and the words "I ♥ u daddy. I made this cake for you ♥ Evie" written in white.