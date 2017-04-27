Happy birthday, Channing Tatum!
The Magic Mike star celebrated his 37th birthday Wednesday by going bowling with wife Jenna Dewan Tatum and their 3-year-old daughter Everly Tatum. The actress and host of NBC's new show World of Dance posted a slew of images from their family night out on social media.
The cutest moment came courtesy of Everly. Jenna posted on Instagram a photo of a cake decorated with dark blue frosting and M&Ms and the words "I ♥ u daddy. I made this cake for you ♥ Evie" written in white.
Snapchat / Jenna Dewan-Tatum
Jenna posted videos from their bowling trip on Snapchat, including a pic of Channing sitting in their car, smiling and blushing.
"Birthday boy!!!!!" she wrote.
Snapchat / Jenna Dewan-Tatum
One video shows that their seats were decorated with colorful balloons, including one of a unicorn. Three-year-olds, dude.
She also posted a clip of her with the actor and their daughter, standing in front of a lane.
Everly's face is not shown. Channing and Tatum occasionally post photos of the child on social media but have rarely shown her face.
Last year, the family celebrated Channing's 36th birthday with a camping trip.
"Braveheart paint by Evie, new rescue horse named Cajun on a sunset ride," he shared in a video post. "Thanks for all the birthday wishes."