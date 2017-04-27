While tensions are heightened over airline behavior following United Airlines' controversial treatment of Dr. David Dao, Delta is now being called into question for removing a passenger after he used the bathroom.

Kima Hamilton boarded a Delta flight from Atlanta to Milwaukee on April 18, but arrived in the city via Southwest Airlines. That's because he was taken off of the plane after he used the bathroom during a delay. According to a report from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the plane had taxied to the runway and passengers were told they were third in line for take off. As one fellow passenger told the newspaper, the delay extended to about 30 minutes.

As he told the outlet, Hamilton suddenly felt he needed to use the bathroom and since the plane was not moving, he got up and walked toward the restroom. However a flight attendant told him they would lose their place in line, so he returned to his seat. After a half hour delay, the urge didn't go away and he quickly peed.