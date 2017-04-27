Oscar winner Robert De Niro is taking his onscreen persona to the next level: Snapchat.
Filmmaker Alex Berry, a finalist in Tribeca Snapchat Shorts, introduced De Niro to the social medium during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival. Unfamiliar with the photo-sharing app, De Niro learned all about its fun features and filters. Berry helped him experiment with the various looks, including the puppy filter, the voice changers, the sunglasses and even the flower crown filter, which of course Berry said would "make you look beautiful."
Of course Berry wrote "flawless" over their flower crown photo.
There's no word on whether he'll be downloading the app on his own phone, but as far as we can tell he picked it up pretty quickly!
Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic
De Niro has been making the rounds at the 16th annual film festival, where he was spotted supporting Noah Baumbach's Tribeca Talk. The Goodfellas actor, along with Jane Rosenthal and Craig Hatkoff, created the film festival in response to the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
This isn't De Niro's first time interacting with social media. While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, host Jimmy Kimmel had the A-list star participate in a special segment called "Mean Tweets: Robert De Niro Edition." Naturally, De Niro was not having it when it came time to read the insults being hurled at him digitally.
"There are now two things visible from space: The Great Wall of China and Robert De Niro's mole," one Internet troll posted.
De Niro didn't take kindly to the insult. "Who does this? Who are you? Are you some little f--king 15 year old with nothing better to do with your life?"
His experience Snapchat obviously went a little more smoothly.