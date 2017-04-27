Oscar winner Robert De Niro is taking his onscreen persona to the next level: Snapchat.

Filmmaker Alex Berry, a finalist in Tribeca Snapchat Shorts, introduced De Niro to the social medium during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival. Unfamiliar with the photo-sharing app, De Niro learned all about its fun features and filters. Berry helped him experiment with the various looks, including the puppy filter, the voice changers, the sunglasses and even the flower crown filter, which of course Berry said would "make you look beautiful."

Of course Berry wrote "flawless" over their flower crown photo.

There's no word on whether he'll be downloading the app on his own phone, but as far as we can tell he picked it up pretty quickly!