Tamar Braxton may have moved on from The Real, but the reality is she wants to accept an Emmy just like the rest of her former co-hosts.

During an appearance on Hallmark's Home & Family, the four-time Grammy nominee addressed the fact that the daytime talk show has been nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award again this year for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host for Season 2. At the time, Adrienne Bailon, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, Tamera Mowry-Housley and Braxton served as the panel of hosts.

While the songstress' exit from the program last year may have been abrupt, she's putting any feelings aside for the ceremony.

"It doesn't matter where I stand in my relationship with anybody," she said. "If I'm nominated and I win, I'm going up there to accept my award—period."