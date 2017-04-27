Much has happened since Kim Kardashian last appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

In Thursday's episode, Kim gives her first TV interview about being bound, gagged and robbed at gunpoint in Paris last year. Ellen DeGeneres begins by saying, "I don't know that everybody understands how horrific that experience must have been for you."

"I know this sounds crazy, but I know that was meant to happen to me. I don't want to start crying, but I feel like that was so meant to happen to me," Kim says while wiping away tears. "I'm such a different person. I, um...I don't want to start crying anymore. It was meant to happen to me. I really feel like things happen in your life to teach you things. It was probably no secret, and you see it on the show—I was being flashy and I was definitely materialistic before."