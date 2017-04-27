If you, like us, have been wondering when Hanna's fashion designing was going to become relevant to the mystery of the final episodes of Pretty Little Liars, you're in luck!

In this clip from next week's episode, exclusive to E! News, Emily (Shay Mitchell) and Aria (Lucy Hale) investigate a familiar face named Sydney Driscoll (Chloe Bridges), discovering that she's a fancy bank teller living in a very fancy apartment. She also just so happened to be at the same gala at which the senator's daughter wore Hanna's (Ashley Benson) dress, with a camera, most likely doing Jenna's bidding.

And could she have been the second shooter, the one responsible for shooting Spencer (Troian Bellisario)?