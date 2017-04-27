If you, like us, have been wondering when Hanna's fashion designing was going to become relevant to the mystery of the final episodes of Pretty Little Liars, you're in luck!
In this clip from next week's episode, exclusive to E! News, Emily (Shay Mitchell) and Aria (Lucy Hale) investigate a familiar face named Sydney Driscoll (Chloe Bridges), discovering that she's a fancy bank teller living in a very fancy apartment. She also just so happened to be at the same gala at which the senator's daughter wore Hanna's (Ashley Benson) dress, with a camera, most likely doing Jenna's bidding.
And could she have been the second shooter, the one responsible for shooting Spencer (Troian Bellisario)?
We last saw Sydney in "The DArkest Knight." We didn't see her in the house during the showdown, but Caleb (Tyler Blackburn) and Mona (Janel Parrish) did see her at the Radley when they intended to stalk Jenna (Tammin Sursok). Before that, we hadn't seen her since season five, when she was sure that Ali (Sasha Pieterse) had killed Mona (who turned out to not be dead).
Elsewhere in next week's episode, Spencer grows closer to Detective Furey (who didn't see that coming?), Hanna brings Caleb up to speed on the A.D. situation, and then finds that her turn at the game leads to some shocking consequences.
