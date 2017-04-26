The happiest place on Earth just got even more magical thanks to Johnny Depp.
On Wednesday evening, the actor decided to make a surprise appearance at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif.
Instead of exploring the food, parades and other attractions inside the theme park, Johnny decided to head straight over to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride for a special gig.
Dressed perfectly as his character named Captain Jack Sparrow, the actor was able to surprise dozens of riders as they rode in their respective boats.
"Everyone was surprised, shocked and excited to see him," an eyewitness shared with E! News. "He acted exactly like his character in the movies."
Another theme park visitor added, "It was a surreal moment for everyone on our boat! Crazy experience. Best Disneyland experience our family has ever been a part of."
In videos captured on Twitter, Johnny repeated lines from the movie while also interacting with parkgoers as he held onto his sword.
And for all the screams you hear in the background, that's just Disney fans freaking out over their unforgettable star sighting.
The surprise comes as excitement builds for the fifth installment of the franchise. Titled Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, the Disney flick follows Jack as he flees from Salazar (Javier Bardem) and his deadly ghost sailors that have escaped from the Devil's Triangle.
His only hope of survival lies in the legendary Trident of Poseidon, but to find it, he must team up with scientist Carina Smyth (Kaya Scodelario) and Henry (Brenton Thwaites).
Dead Men Tell No Tales hits theatres everywhere on May 29, 2017.
—Additional reporting by Holly Passalaqua