Johnny Depp Is filming on the pirates ride in Disney land!!!! Crazy!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Klc1QyEKzR

The happiest place on Earth just got even more magical thanks to Johnny Depp.

On Wednesday evening, the actor decided to make a surprise appearance at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif.

Instead of exploring the food, parades and other attractions inside the theme park, Johnny decided to head straight over to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride for a special gig.

Dressed perfectly as his character named Captain Jack Sparrow, the actor was able to surprise dozens of riders as they rode in their respective boats.

"Everyone was surprised, shocked and excited to see him," an eyewitness shared with E! News. "He acted exactly like his character in the movies."