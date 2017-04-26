It was a magical night for Emma Watson when she had a bit of a Harry Potter reunion with her former co-star, Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley in the blockbuster franchise, at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Watson's new movie, The Circle.
Earlier tonight, the old friends had a red carpet run-in while they were busy striking a pose for shutterbugs in New York City. For the film's premiere, Watson cast a spell in an off-the-shoulder white column dress, while her wizarding pal donned a black ensemble.
In the moment, which was caught by a fan, the two looked like they were able to catch up for a quick minute before they had to get back to press duties. Too bad Harry, Ron and Hagrid couldn't be there too!
The Circle is sci-fi film based on the novel of the same name, written by David Eggars. The story follows Mae Holland (played by Watson), an ambitious young woman who begins a new job at the world’s largest and most influential tech and social media company, ominously called The Circle. Tom Hanks plays Eamon Bailey, the company's founder, who has an eye for talent. Eventually, he pushes Mae's professional and personal boundaries, turning her dream job into a nightmare. The movie also stars John Boyega, Karen Gillan and Bill Paxton in his last role.
Meanwhile, in a recent sit-down with Interview, the 27-year-old actress talked to Jessica Chastain about growing up in the public.
"It's one of the things that I struggle with, because the three of us—Dan[iel Radcliffe], Rupert [Grint], and I—were kids when we got cast in this fairy-tale series, and what happened to us was kind of a fantasy story in itself. Outside of the movies," she said.
"So the story of my life has been of public interest, which is why I've been so passionate about having a private identity. When I step into a character, people have to be able to suspend their disbelief; they have to be able to divorce me from that girl."
Fans will be able to decide for themselves if they can separate the actress from her previous roles when The Circle hits theaters on Friday.