Step aside Channing Tatum. There's some new Hollywood strippers in town.

While fans may know the A-list actor for his roles in Magic Mike and Step Up, the star is also open about his past experiences of stripping.

Perhaps then it shouldn't be too crazy to have the beloved actor play a fun game of Name That Stripper.

While celebrating the launch of Magic Mike Live! at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas, Channing had the chance to play the innocent game with E! News. Let's just say his answers didn't disappoint.

Whether it's a Hollywood legend like Samuel L. Jackson or a teen heartthrob like Nick Jonas, Channing quickly proves that he knows his pop culture.