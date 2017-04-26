Nikki Bella Turns Down Dancing With the Stars Offer to Focus on WWE: "I Want My Comeback to Be in That Ring"
Step aside Channing Tatum. There's some new Hollywood strippers in town.
While fans may know the A-list actor for his roles in Magic Mike and Step Up, the star is also open about his past experiences of stripping.
Perhaps then it shouldn't be too crazy to have the beloved actor play a fun game of Name That Stripper.
While celebrating the launch of Magic Mike Live! at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas, Channing had the chance to play the innocent game with E! News. Let's just say his answers didn't disappoint.
Whether it's a Hollywood legend like Samuel L. Jackson or a teen heartthrob like Nick Jonas, Channing quickly proves that he knows his pop culture.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
At the same time, we can't stop laughing about the names he gives a few familiar pop stars.
Harry Styles: How does The English Muffin sound? In regards to Justin Bieber, what about The Tattooed Kid?
When it's time to give a name to his 21 Jump Street co-star Jonah Hill, the giggles come out before Channing proudly answers: The Unicorn!
We'd reveal more, but let's give the honor to Channing in our hilarious video above.
For those who want to see some erotic dance moves of their own, you may want to consider visiting Las Vegas where Magic Mike Live! is playing Wednesdays-Sunday. And who knows, perhaps Jenna Dewan Tatum will appear in the show billed as an "acrobatic strip tease spectacular."
"We might work together in this show if I have my way one day," Jenna shared with E! News. "There's a part in this show that I really want to do. Hopefully someday some audience will get a nice surprise."