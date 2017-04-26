Getty Images
Drakeisn't one to hide his emotions.
Not to say that's a bad thing, of course. Wearing his heart on his sleeve certainly hasn't kept the More Life rapper from topping chart after chart, and even after our own breakups you'll find us scrolling through our ex's Instagram feed to the tune of his most emotional tracks.
But when it comes to Drizzy's dating habits, the 30-year-old tends to go the extra mile to make sure his former flame knows he's doing just fine (read: not fine at all) post-split.
Without further ado, we present a five-step guide to being salty AF toward a former S.O., courtesy of Champagne Papi himself.
1. Flex on the 'gram in a location she knows well:
When Jennifer Lopez vacationed with Alex Rodriguez in the Dominican Republic, you better believe Drake hit up the same exact resort only days later. Coincidence? Perhaps, but there's not anything uncanny about the Grammy winner popping up in J. Lo's fave getaway spot and then posting a shirtless selfie to Instagram.
Follow that up with another snapshot captioned, "When she asks how much fun you're having without her..." and one word comes to mind: Petty.
2. Kill 'em with kindness:
If there's one thing Drake does well, it's the cryptic Instagram post. (See above for further evidence.) After he and Rihanna went their separate ways for the umpteenth time last October, he shared a not-so-subtle message to the R&B songstress.
"Too mix up in drama to free my mind but I'm praying for you even in your darkest times," he wrote alongside a black and white selfie. The takeaway on this one—Wish your ex nothing but the best, kind of.
3. Guilt trip her:
Made a promise to stay friends after your romance went south, but the other person dove back into dating a little too quick for your liking? Let Drake put the pieces back together. Rumor has it he wrote "Nothings Into Somethings" about Serena Williams' engagement to Reddit co-founder Alex Ohanian, rapping, "Did I just read that you just got engaged on me? / I heard from your friend, you couldn't even tell me / Or better yet, wait on me."
"Ask about that / You would say it was nothing ," he continues, "But here's another nothing that you made into something." And no, the irony of Ohanian's Reddit handle being "Kn0thing" wasn't lost on fans.
4. Take a jab at her new boyfriend:
Enter Meek Milland Nicki Minaj.
Despite the fact that the rappers' initial beef had nothing to do with Nicki, it quickly spiraled into being all about the hip-hop diva ("Is that a world tour or your girl's tour?" might ring a bell), and quickly drove a wedge between their years-long friendship.
Luckily, Minaj dumped Mill earlier this year, and she and Drizzy are back to being best buds. Throwing shade can be a positive thing after all, we suppose!
5. When all else fails, hit the recording studio:
Drake's discography tackles every stage of a breakup, including the regrettable moment when you pick up the phone and inform your ex their new fling isn't up to snuff. He did exactly that on 2011's "Marvin Room," but ex-girlfriend Ericka Lee wasn't too pleased by Drake using her voice on the track.
Lee sued the Canadian native for co-writing credit, and they ultimately settled out of court.
After all, all is fair in love and war.