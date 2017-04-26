Drakeisn't one to hide his emotions.

Not to say that's a bad thing, of course. Wearing his heart on his sleeve certainly hasn't kept the More Life rapper from topping chart after chart, and even after our own breakups you'll find us scrolling through our ex's Instagram feed to the tune of his most emotional tracks.

But when it comes to Drizzy's dating habits, the 30-year-old tends to go the extra mile to make sure his former flame knows he's doing just fine (read: not fine at all) post-split.

Without further ado, we present a five-step guide to being salty AF toward a former S.O., courtesy of Champagne Papi himself.