Y’all better watch out, Southern Charm star Cameran Eubanks is having a baby!
The 33-year-old posted the joyous announcement on her Instagram earlier today. And not only did we get treated to the baby news, but also fans of the Southern belle got a rare glimpse of Cameran's camera-shy husband, Jason Wimberly. It's a double dose of excitement!
The announcement photo shows Cameran and Jason standing next to each other on what appears to be a dock. Cameran proudly holds the sonogram, while her preppy hubby holds a pink balloon.
Along with the colorful image, the reality star wrote, "Times a changin' y'all! Baby Girl Wimberly will be touching down this fall! Excited (and nervous) for this next chapter in life!"
Cameran and her husband, a Charleston-based doctor, were married in 2014. The reason you've never seen him on the show is because Jason refuses to be on it. According to Cameran, the couple have an "off-camera" marriage.
Cameran previously told ET, "My husband, he has sense—common sense—therefore, he chooses to stay off reality television. My relationship is very precious to me, so, I try to keep that private."
Jason may have opted out of his wife's show, but he's definitely on her social media, popping up on both her Twitter and Instagram.
This past Valentine’s Day, the blonde did take to Instagram to profess her love, posting a photo from their wedding with the caption, "Happy Valentine’s Day! The love of a partner does NOT make you complete. The ability to love YOURSELF does."
Bravo to you both!