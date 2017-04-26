Well look who Kylie Jenner is shopping with now.
As the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star enjoyed another day in Houston, fans spotted a familiar face hanging out with the 19-year-old.
E! News can confirm that Kylie along with Travis Scott stopped by The Galleria in Houston for an afternoon of shopping.
According to one eyewitness, Céline closed down so the famous pair could get their privacy while shopping.
"They were holding hands and they were definitely all over each other," our eyewitness shared.
Bob Levey/Getty Images
Another source tells E! News that the duo didn't purchase anything while visiting the store for 10 minutes. In fact, they showed no signs of PDA while inside the famous retailer.
One day earlier, Travis and Kylie sat next to each other at the Toyota Center as they watched the Houston Rockets beat Oklahoma City Thunder during an NBA playoff game. In one photo, fans couldn't help but notice the rapper resting his hand on her leg.
Rumors have been swirling about this pair ever since they hung out together during the first weekend of Coachella. "It's a fling right now," a source told E! News. "It hasn't developed into anything yet but they are feeling each other for sure."
Another insider added, "They are hanging out again. Nothing serious, it's just comfortable. They are friends."
While split rumors continue to surround Kylie and Tyga, the duo appears to have an amicable relationship as she has been publicly supporting his music and "liking" his pictures on social media.
As for Tyga, he was recently spotted enjoying dinner with Jordan Ozuna. Before romance rumors start, however, the model cleared the air on their status.
"Omg y'all I'm not dating Tyga," she shared on Twitter after the pictures surfaced. "Come on."
—Reporting by Tony Phan
Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!