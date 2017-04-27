If you could ask your mother anything, what would you ask her?

That’s just what Kate Hudson had the opportunity to do when she and her famous mama Goldie Hawn had a sit down for Interview magazine’s May issue.

In the candid interview, the mother-daughter duo talked about everything from The First Wives Club star’s wild past as a go-go dancer to the comedy icon's advice for younger actors and why she took a 15-year break from Tinsel Town.

On the subject of what personal freedom means to her, Hawn told her daughter, "My sense of liberation and the freedom to speak the way I want to and to feel solid in my shoes was getting stronger and stronger."