13 Western-Inspired Pieces Every Fashion Girl Should Own

ESC: Western Inspired Style

Whether you're a city gal or a true country girl, face it: we're all a little bit country. 

Maybe that simply means you listen to country music (Stagecoach is this weekend after all). But if you're one to take cues from the celebs, you should highly consider working some western-inspired details into your everyday wardrobe. How do you pull it off like a fashion girl? Mix-and-match denim, suede accessories and hand-stitched embroidery are all good places to start.

Pro tip: Pair any of the below with your go-to denim and you're good to go!

ESC: Western Inspired Style

Caroline Constas Gabriella Off-the-Shoulder Gingham Top, $395

ESC: Western Inspired Style

Marc Jacobs Georgia Cowboy Boots, $425

ESC: Western Inspired Style

CHLOÉ Marcie Small Leather Cross-Body Bag, $890

ESC: Western Inspired Style

CURRENT/ELLIOTT The Western Davis Printed Chambray Shirt, $85

ESC: Western Inspired Style

Boohoo Bella Floral Stitch Block Heel Boot, $60

ESC: Western Inspired Style

Topshop MOTO Fitted Western Shirt, $55

 

ESC: Western Inspired Style

Bliss and Mischief Wild Flower Embroidered High-Rise Straight-Leg Jean, $245

ESC: Western Inspired Style

Boohoo Plus Kelly Lace Up Detail Suedette Mini Skirt, $40

ESC: Western Inspired Style

Topshop Falcon Furry Sliders, $75

ESC: Western Inspired Style

Boohoo Tilly Faux Leopard Double Buckle Western Belt, $20

ESC: Western Inspired Style

DANNIJO Iham Tie-Dyed Voile Silver-Plated and Bead Choker, $220

 

ESC: Western Inspired Style

Boohoo Georgina Fringed Rucksack, $35

 

ESC: Western Inspired Style

VINCE Notch-Lapel Suede Jacket, $1,318

 

