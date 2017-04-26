6 Reasons We'd Totally Move Into Nicole Richie's Chicken Coop

Carlos Eric Lopez for Architectural Digest
Carlos Eric Lopez for Architectural Digest
Would you rather live in the apartment you're renting now or move into Nicole Richie's chicken coop?
At first thought, you're probably rolling your eyes thinking, "Are you out of your mind? Who would want to move into a chicken coop?!" Well, to answer your first question, yes. And as far as the second, we think we can provide a pretty solid argument as to why this would actually be an ideal lifestyle.
But before we dive into that, here's some background: Richie gave an interview in the latest issue of Architectural Digest, which is dedicated entirely to her chickens, their home and her life as a Chicken Mom (if you will).
She recalled in the magazine, "About three years ago, we decided to add to our family and bought five chickens. I was in New York at the Met Ball, and I came home and they were delivered the same day."
The original five were named Tallulah, Philomena, Mama Cass, Sunny and Ivy. Just a few days ago, she added three more to the flock. They're named Ivy, Sibby and Dixie Chick.
"I raised them inside my house for about six weeks, and then it was time for them to have a coop," she told the publication.
And so our argument begins...
Carlos Eric Lopez for Architectural Digest
1. The Coop Is Probably Nicer Than Your Apartment: At least as far as the outside is concerned. Richie designed the coop herself in order to make it look like her own home.
"We did a miniature version of my own house in terms of color and style," she told AD. "I wanted one color palette throughout. It's gray."
2. She'd Let You Have Free Rein: Originally, Richie built "very cute little sections" for each of her chickens to lay their eggs, but, in reality, they get to do whatever they want. "They actually just lay eggs all over the place, so that was just a romantic idea I had, I guess," she admitted while laughing.
3. And She'll Clean Up After You: Richie makes sure her beloved chickies live well by cleaning up their mess. She even has outfits to go with the task (of course)!
"It's actually really disgusting in there. I get really dirty," she said. "I have two pairs of coop shoes that I rotate and a pair of jeans I just want to take off right away, and sometimes I just put on overalls."
Carlos Eric Lopez for Architectural Digest
4. She'll Make Sure She's Doing Everything Right for You: In fact, she told Arch Digest, "I have a chicken lady who I text with, who I go to when I need advice—when I need to vent, when I am unsure about myself and the role I play in their lives. She is always there for me." LOL!
5. But Joel Madden Will Make Sure You Get the Privacy You Need: "Joel has looked at [the chickens] maybe two times," Richie revealed. "When he has friends over and wants to be cool, then he'll talk about our chickens and give his friends a tour, but otherwise, he doesn't care about our chickens."
6. Most Importantly, You'd Get to Live With Nicole Richie: From funny jokes to fashion advice, you'd be living much more than the simple life (OK, we'll leave the jokes to her).
However, we're not so sure Richie would actually let anyone other than her family and her chickens into the coop. They're basically her source of pride and joy.
"Martha Stewart said it best: Chickens just give, give, give, and there's nothing bad about them," Richie gushed. "They are the easiest animals to take care of, they are so much fun for kids, and they just give me beautiful colored eggs every day."
Guess we'll just have to stick to living in our apartments...