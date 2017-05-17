4 Famous Female Entrepreneurs Who Make It Look Easy

Love 'em or hate 'em, celebs really can do it all. They sing, they act and some even run their own companies.

For example, there's more to Kate Hudsonthan just her acting chops and fabulous red-carpet style. The fitness enthusiast launched Fabletics, a line of chic workout wear that's designed for women of all shapes and sizes. Then there's former reality star Lauren Conrad who has basically become her own brand with a collection that goes beyond just clothes (the self-named line also includes fine jewelry and handbags).