4 Funny Ladies Who Make Us Laugh Every Time

Laughter is the best medicine, but it's even sweeter when it's thanks to our favorite female comedians.

Take Chrissy Teigen, for instance. That girl is always on a roll, hamming it up for her fans. We all love her because she's extremely active on every social media outlet and she's the best at keeping it real. Then there's Mindy Kaling. The TV star is as relatable as they come and according to her, her life purpose is simply to make people laugh.