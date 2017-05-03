4 Fierce Women Who Run the Music World

by Taylor Stephan |

Zoe Saldana

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Big Sean,Noah Cyrus

Noah Cyrus and Big Sean to Perform at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Nicki Minaj Talks New Music at 2017 Met Gala

It's hard to picture the music industry without thinking about the women who make it what it is.

After all, most female musicians are so much more than just singers. For one, you have Jennifer Lopez who is the definition of a triple threat. She can sing, she can dance and she can act—but really that's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to her star power. Taylor Swift , on the other hand, is the song-writing queen. Not only does she pen her own lyrics, she's responsible for a handful of other top hits for artists you've definitely heard of (hint: A certain ex-boyfriend makes that list).

But J. Lo and T. Swift aren't the only fierce women who run the music industry. 

To see who else tops the list, watch the video abov

Then tell us: Who's your favorite fierce female? 

