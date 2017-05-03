4 Fierce Women Who Run the Music World

It's hard to picture the music industry without thinking about the women who make it what it is.

After all, most female musicians are so much more than just singers. For one, you have Jennifer Lopez who is the definition of a triple threat. She can sing, she can dance and she can act—but really that's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to her star power. Taylor Swift , on the other hand, is the song-writing queen. Not only does she pen her own lyrics, she's responsible for a handful of other top hits for artists you've definitely heard of (hint: A certain ex-boyfriend makes that list).