Now this is the story all about how your summertime may get flipped, turned upside down...

Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff announced this week they will take the stage together again and perform their first official shows in 12 years; sets at the two-day 2017 MTV Presents Summerblast Festival in Croatia on Aug. 25 and 26 and at the 2017 Livewire Festival in the U.K. on Aug. 27.

"Yup...and THIS IS FINALLY HAPPENING!!!" Jeff, 52, wrote on Instagram.

The hip-hop duo and former stars of the '90s comedy The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air won the first Grammy award for best rap performance in 1989 for their hit song "Parents Just Don't Understand" and later released even more popular hits such as "Summertime" and "Boom! Shake the Room."

Will, 48, and Jeff last released music together in 1998, after which the former concentrated on his own solo music and acting careers. The two last performed together as an official duo in 2005.