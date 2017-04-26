Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff Are Reuniting for Their First Official Shows in 12 Years

Now this is the story all about how your summertime may get flipped, turned upside down...

Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff announced this week they will take the stage together again and perform their first official shows in 12 years; sets at the two-day 2017 MTV Presents Summerblast Festival in Croatia on Aug. 25 and 26 and at the 2017 Livewire Festival in the U.K. on Aug. 27.

"Yup...and THIS IS FINALLY HAPPENING!!!" Jeff, 52, wrote on Instagram.

The hip-hop duo and former stars of the '90s comedy The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air won the first Grammy award for best rap performance in 1989 for their hit song "Parents Just Don't Understand" and later released even more popular hits such as "Summertime" and "Boom! Shake the Room."

Will, 48, and Jeff last released music together in 1998, after which the former concentrated on his own solo music and acting careers. The two last performed together as an official duo in 2005.

However, he and Jeff have reunited for small impromptu performances several times in recent years.

The two performed "Summertime" onstage with the actor's daughter Willow Smith at the 2016 Roots Picnic in Philadelphia.

Will revealed in 2015 he had recorded new tracks with Jeff and that they planned on touring Europe. The news came amid the actor's music comeback—he had returned to his rap roots for the first time in 10 years, appearing on the remix of Bomba Estéreo's "Fiesta.

"We've recorded about 25 songs and have four or five I actually like," Will, who last released an album in 2005, said on BBC's The Graham Norton Show in the U.K.

In 2014, Will and Jeff performed at a Las Vegas pool party. In 2013, they reunited on The Graham Norton Show and rapped the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song, along with fellow co-star Alfonso Ribeiro, who did his Carlton Dance, and Will's son Jaden Smith. A year earlier, Will performed the track on the talk show.

