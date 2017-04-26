Yesterday, Chris Soules shocked the world when he was arrested following a fatal car crash in Iowa. Upon further investigation, E! News discovered that The Bachelor star had an Operating While Intoxicated (Iowa's term for DUI) back in 2005, as well as a history of legal run-ins—and he's not the only reality star with a criminal past.
You may not know it, but some of your favorite celebs from Teen Mom, Laguna Beach and Vanderpump Rules have had major and minor brushes with Johnny Law.
From DUIs to A-list burglaries and stealing sunnies, take a look at seven other reality TV stars who have criminal pasts...
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
The outspoken Fashion Police star had a run-in with the actual police in 1992, when she was only 25 years old. The E! star was arrested on three felony and one misdemeanor counts of "theft of services" from the phone company in Athens, GA. NeNe pleaded guilty to all four counts and was put on two years' probation. She was also ordered to repay $2,650.
After her past came to light in 2014, NeNe took to Twitter to tell her side of the story: "22 years ago I was lost, scared, trapped & a single mom! I care enough abt myself 2 change my life & u can 2! Wit God, anything is possible."
She's gone on to become one of the most popular and successful reality stars, so we know that's the truth!
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Things were pretty wild for the former Pretty Wild star. First off, Alexis was a member of the so-called Bling Ring and went to jail in 2010, serving 30 out of a 180-day sentence, for burglarizing Orlando Bloom's house in 2009. Later that year, she was also hauled off to jail for possession of heroin.
As of 2015, the one-time wild child was married with two children of her own and working as a doula.
Charles Sykes/Bravo
Jax Taylor:
The Vanderpump Rules star was arrested on suspicion of stealing a pair of sunglasses from a store in Honolulu back in 2015. Lucky for him, Jax was able to take a plea deal and never served any jail time. The sticky-fingered reality star took a year of probation, telling the judge he'd had too many drinks and was sorry.
MTV
The once volatile single mom had a string of arrests that led to her serving prison time on felony drug charges, But the Teen Mom OG star has matured into a committed mother to daughter Leah, now 8. Thanks to a budding business in fashion, she is now an entrepreneur.
Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice:
The Real Housewives of New Jersey and her husband pleaded guilty to 41 counts of fraud in 2014. Teresa began her 15-month sentence on Jan. 5, 2015. She was released early from the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, CT., on Dec. 23, 2015.
Her hubby is currently serving a 41-month prison sentence at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey.
Greg Doherty/Getty Images
Jason Wahler:
The former Laguna Beach star is now married with a kid on the way, but before he got his life sorted out, he got into all sorts of trouble—drugs, DUI's, fights, arrests…you name it.
Jason was arrested six times for drinking related issues and even did a brief stint in jail in 2010. It wasn't until he appeared on Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew that he finally cleaned up his act.