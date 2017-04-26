Yesterday, Chris Soules shocked the world when he was arrested following a fatal car crash in Iowa. Upon further investigation, E! News discovered that The Bachelor star had an Operating While Intoxicated (Iowa's term for DUI) back in 2005, as well as a history of legal run-ins—and he's not the only reality star with a criminal past.

You may not know it, but some of your favorite celebs from Teen Mom, Laguna Beach and Vanderpump Rules have had major and minor brushes with Johnny Law.

From DUIs to A-list burglaries and stealing sunnies, take a look at seven other reality TV stars who have criminal pasts...