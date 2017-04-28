EXCLUSIVE!

Second Wives Club's Tania Mehra Calls Fiancé Dean Bornstein's Past "Baggage" and a "Pain in the Ass"

  • By
  • &

by Gabi Duncan |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Blac Chyna

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kylie Jenner, Hair Colors

Kylie Jenner's Hair Evolution: From Brown to Blue to Yellow, See Her Most Colorful Hairstyles Ever!

Jordyn Woods, Instagram

Keeping Up With Jordyn Woods: See What It's Like to Be Kylie Jenner's BFF!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Welcome to Tania Mehra's life as a second wife.

In this scene from next Thursday's series premiere of Second Wives Club, Tania invites viewers to into her world with fiancé Dean Bornstein.

"He is an accomplished and well-known producer," she explains. "We recently got engaged, maybe four months ago. Dean has already been married once and has one son."

Tania, who's 20 years younger than her other half, admits she never expected to fall in love with someone who was married before.

Photos

Second Wives Club: Meet the Cast

Second Wives Club, Tania Mehra, Dean Bornstein

E!

"I don't want to use the word baggage because that's kind of a negative connotation," she continues. "But some days it can be a pain in the ass."

However, Dean doesn't agree with that assessment.

"I have no baggage," he responds. "It's all good."

"Well, he's perfect in every way," Tania agrees.

Get an introduction to the couple in the clip above!

TAGS/ Shows , Second Wives Club , E! Shows , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.