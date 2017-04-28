Welcome to Tania Mehra's life as a second wife.
In this scene from next Thursday's series premiere of Second Wives Club, Tania invites viewers to into her world with fiancé Dean Bornstein.
"He is an accomplished and well-known producer," she explains. "We recently got engaged, maybe four months ago. Dean has already been married once and has one son."
Tania, who's 20 years younger than her other half, admits she never expected to fall in love with someone who was married before.
"I don't want to use the word baggage because that's kind of a negative connotation," she continues. "But some days it can be a pain in the ass."
However, Dean doesn't agree with that assessment.
"I have no baggage," he responds. "It's all good."
"Well, he's perfect in every way," Tania agrees.
