Jean-Baptiste Mondino for Vanity Fair
It was only a matter of time, and now Paris Jackson has officially been deemed the newest "It Girl."
Michael Jackson's 19-year-old daughter is featured in Vanity Fair's May 2017 issue, giving us some serious Marilyn Monroe vibes while posing in a white robe and dripping in diamonds as her platinum blonde hair falls around her face in pin curls.
It only makes sense that the publication would call her their "It Girl" this month, considering how she's taken her fame into her own hands this year and stepping out of her dad's shadow into her own spotlight.
Paris has signed on with IMG Models, made an appearance on Lee Daniels' girl-group series Star and even garnered friendships with fellow It Girls Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.
But taking on the spotlight wasn't always her M.O.
Vanity Fair reveals that growing up she wanted to be an astronaut, a vet and a nurse. "I guess the recurring theme was that I wanted to make a difference," she told the publication.
So what's her plan for making a difference now?
In the world of Instagram-famous celebrities, Paris hopes to show our younger generations that there's more than meets the eye when it comes to social media.
"I think it's important to show our youth that one shouldn't compare another's highlight reel to their own behind the scenes," she told the publication.
Paris, herself, has helped assist in that idea by opening up about her own imperfect life. For example, in Rolling Stone she revealed her history of struggling with depression and "self-hatred."
Now, as she continues down her own, independent path of figuring out her role in the world, she's transformed those obstacles into love for herself and for others.
See her full Vanity Fair spread here.