It was only a matter of time, and now Paris Jackson has officially been deemed the newest "It Girl."

Michael Jackson's 19-year-old daughter is featured in Vanity Fair's May 2017 issue, giving us some serious Marilyn Monroe vibes while posing in a white robe and dripping in diamonds as her platinum blonde hair falls around her face in pin curls.

It only makes sense that the publication would call her their "It Girl" this month, considering how she's taken her fame into her own hands this year and stepping out of her dad's shadow into her own spotlight.

Paris has signed on with IMG Models, made an appearance on Lee Daniels' girl-group series Star and even garnered friendships with fellow It Girls Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.