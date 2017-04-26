Joanna Gaines is not trading backsplashes for skim creams.

The star of HGTV's Fixer Upper, who appears on the reality show with husband Chip Gaines, took to the blog of her family's Magnolia Market home store recently to debunk online rumors about herself. A scam website recently posted a bogus report that signaled she planned on leaving the show to concentrate on a new skin care line.

"Y'all know best that Chip and I have a love for entrepreneurship. You guys know us for our construction company, Chip's love for real estate and also my love for retail—which includes the Silos in Waco, Texas. And some of you have even seen our national projects like the magazine, our book, furniture, rugs, wallpaper, and paint. We love Magnolia, and we're passionate about all things home," Joanna wrote.

"At this point in our career we can honestly say, we've heard it all—from reports of us moving our family to Vegas to us having more or less children than we actually have," she said. "So remember, you can't believe everything you read."