As Chris Soules' arrest for allegedly leaving the scene of a deadly crash plays out in the public spotlight, new questions are being raised about reality TV's token "Prince Farming."

A born and raised Iowan, the 35-year-old fourth-generation farmer was packaged early on in his Bachelor stardom as an all-American male. In the words of host Chris Harrison, "a hard-working blue collar guy," as he told People.

As he achieved a level of fame, his native community noticed. "When Chris was on The Bachelor, it was all very exciting; no one in town had ever been on TV before. I mean, other farmers who'd never even heard of the show would watch him every Monday night," a local source told E! News. "After the show ended and Chris moved back home, he'd sometimes get asked for a selfie or an autograph. To my knowledge, he always said yes. He was very gracious about the whole thing."