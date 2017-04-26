"You can't get a tattoo these days without someone saying you've copied someone or you're 'matching' someone," she wrote on Twitter. "That's not the case folks."

So there you have it!

Meanwhile, E! News caught up with the brunette beauty at the Time 100 Gala where she dished about how she maintains that kind of confidence even when people are being negative.

"I guess I get my confidence just from within," she told us. "I do self-affirmations every day, telling myself that I'm beautiful even when I don't feel like it, telling myself I'm a rockstar even when I don't feel like it—just things that everybody can do. It's self love."

In fact, Lovato says, "I'm definitely my happiest [right now]. I'm so excited about what's to come. I have music and big things to announce, so it will be exciting."