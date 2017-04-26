RIP Simon the rabbit, who lost his life on a United Airlines flight.

As the company continues to reel from its PR disaster over its forced removal of a passenger, the group is in hot water again over the death of a 10-month-old, three-foot Continental Giant rabbit. The animal, whose 4'3" father holds the Guinness World Record for longest rabbit, perished while being transported in the cargo hold of one its Boeing 767 planes while traveling from his breeder in Britain to O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, where he was to go to live with new owner.

"The safety and well-being of all the animals that travel with us is of the utmost importance to United Airlines and our PetSafe team," United Airlines said in a statement to reporters. "We have been in contact with our customer and have offered assistance. We are reviewing this matter."

Airlines demand rabbits and most other caged pets travel in its plane's cargo holds, where the air pressure and temperature is supposed to be the same as in the cabin, while many small dogs and cats are allowed to travel in carriers under passengers' seats. Many companies also demand animals arrive with vet letters or certificates assuring they are healthy to travel.

Simon was healthy before the flight, according to the rabbit's breeder, Annette Edwards, a former Playboy model.