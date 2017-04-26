Where Does Dorit Kemsley Rank Among All 97 Real Housewives?

When Dorit Kemsley joined the ladies of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for season seven, she wasted no time getting right in the thick of the drama.
The dear friend of Lisa Vanderpump came in hot with her indiscriminate European accent (despite having been born in Connecticut), latching onto Erika Girardi's ill-fated decision early in the season to forgo panties during a group dinner as a way of creating a feud that would dominate a season. (If we never hear the word "Pantygate" again, it will be too soon.) She also took on Lisa Rinna as a foe when she began spreading word about Rinna's questionable Xanax smoothie joke, earning herself a double-whammy of explosive arguments once the ladies finally made their way to Hong Kong. Something tells us she'll never take a ride on a junk boat ever again.
(The less said about her husband Paul "PK" Kemsley, the better—especially because we've already discussed his noxious behavior this season over at our ranking of shady Real Housewives significant others.)
But now that her first full season, complete with a three-part reunion special, is in her rear-view mirror and she begins her pleading with Andy Cohen for a chance to return, it's time to consider where her performance ranks her among her peers. All 97 of them. Did she outshine last season's one-and-doner Kathryn Edwards? And how does she stack up when compared to the legends of the franchise like LVP, Bethenny Frankel and NeNe Leakes? Check out our freshly updated gallery to find out!
What do you think about Dorit's spot on the list? Too low? Too high? Or just right? Sound off in the comments below!
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns for season eight later this year on Bravo.
