There is nothing worse than being caught in a rainstorm, but somehow Chrissy Teigen thrives in one.

The Sports Illustrated model was photographed making her way into the Time 100 gala Tuesday night, where her husband John Legend was being honored. Like everyone that day, Teigen had to fight through the strong winds and pouring rain before she made it safely inside. While all non-celebrities dealt with inverted umbrellas and wet hair, Teigen made her way still looking poised and perfect, even if her hair ended up in her face.

Honoree Demi Lovato also had to endure the rainy weather. The "Cool for the Summer" chanteuse seemed to be struggling with the forecast, looking flustered at how damp she was getting, but by the time she arrived she cleaned up and became picture perfect.