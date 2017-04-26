Michael N. Todaro/Getty Images
Did Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino's tax woes help land him in rehab again?
The 34-year-old Jersey Shore alum, who has battled a prescription drug addiction, told People in comments published Wednesday that he has been "100 percent" sober for the last 18 months after checking into rehab for the second time to address a years-long prescription drug addiction. Mike had undergone a 2-month rehab stint for the same issue in 2012.
The news comes a week after Mike and his brother Marc Sorrentino pleaded not guilty after being indicted for tax evasion, structuring and falsifying records. The charges followed their 2014 indictment for tax offenses, in which federal prosecutors accused them of failing to pay taxes on $8.9 million. They had pleaded not guilty then as well. A trial is set for next year.
Mike told People he had initially worked out to cope with the stress in his life, but cracked his ribs at the gym in 2015 and was then prescribed painkillers, which caused his relapse.
"From there it was just a spiral," he said. "Your emotions are blocked. So you really ruin relationships with everyone in your life."
His comments were also made ahead of Friday's premiere of the WE tv reality show spinoff Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition, which features him, Marc and their other brother Frank Jr.
"[Mike] Sorrentino wants to fix things with his brothers Marc and Frank Jr.," read a WE tv statement. "With the looming threat of jail time for tax evasion putting a major strain on their relationship, these three brothers must put their pride aside to bring their family back together."