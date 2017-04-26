Did Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino's tax woes help land him in rehab again?

The 34-year-old Jersey Shore alum, who has battled a prescription drug addiction, told People in comments published Wednesday that he has been "100 percent" sober for the last 18 months after checking into rehab for the second time to address a years-long prescription drug addiction. Mike had undergone a 2-month rehab stint for the same issue in 2012.

The news comes a week after Mike and his brother Marc Sorrentino pleaded not guilty after being indicted for tax evasion, structuring and falsifying records. The charges followed their 2014 indictment for tax offenses, in which federal prosecutors accused them of failing to pay taxes on $8.9 million. They had pleaded not guilty then as well. A trial is set for next year.